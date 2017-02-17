Weird Life Found Trapped in Giant Und...

Weird Life Found Trapped in Giant Underground Crystals

Floating in pockets of fluid, the microbes are likely new to science and may be up to 50,000 years old, a NASA researcher says. Creatures that thrive on iron, sulfur, and other chemicals have been found trapped inside giant crystals deep in a Mexican cave.

