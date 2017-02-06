Valentine's Day Means More Than Roses; UF/IFAS Breeds, Suggests Other Plants to Give
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- A plant always makes for a nice gesture on Valentine's Day, and University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researchers are breeding flora that may emit alluring aromas to your sweetheart.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|3
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC