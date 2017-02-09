Upcoming Convening Culture Conference to Celebrate Innovation and Entrepreneurship
Fourth Annual Convening Culture Conference to be held in Gainesville February 22-23 at the University of Florida College of Arts Center for Arts in Medicine Secretary of State Ken Detzner today announced the Department of State's Division of Cultural Affairs will hold Convening Culture 2017: Exploring Innovation & Entrepreneurship through Arts & Culture February 22-23. The conference will offer informative sessions, discussions and networking opportunities for artists and individuals working and interested in arts and culture in Florida.
