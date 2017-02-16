UF student killed by hit-and-run driver

UF student killed by hit-and-run driver

Sunday Feb 12 Read more: The Miami Herald

A University of Florida student was killed when a woman drove over a curb, hit him with her vehicle and failed to stop. The Florida Highway Patrol says in a statement that Karan Khullar, a 22-year-old student from India, was killed after being hit by the car Saturday at a bus stop outside a Gainesville apartment complex.

