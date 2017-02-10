Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers reunite for Grammy honor

Foo Fighters, Don Henley, Norah Jones, Gary Clark Jr., Jackson Browne, the Head and the Heart, and George Strait were among those honoring the 66-year-old singer-songwriter as MusiCares Person of the Year on Friday night. It was quite the star-studded rehearsal for the Heartbreakers' 40th anniversary tour that begins April 20 in Oklahoma City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.