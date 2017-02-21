Testosterone Treatment Can Boost Bone Density and Improve Anemia
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - A year of testosterone treatment improved bone density and anemia among older men with low testosterone but also increased coronary artery plaque and had no effect on patients' cognitive function.
