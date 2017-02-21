Temporary Injunction For Mandatory Delay Law For Abortions Upheld
In an opinion released Thursday, a majority of the Florida Supreme Court agreed a state law requiring a 24-hour waiting period before women can get an abortion interferes with women's right to privacy. In the case, Gainesville Woman Care, LLC, v.
