Ted Yoho Moves Up Town Hall In Wake Of Constituent Demand

Following weeks of protests and demands from Gainesville constituents for a community meeting, Rep. Ted Yoho has agreed to a town hall at 10 a.m. on March 4 at Countryside Baptist Church. The town hall is the direct result of constituent meetings, calls to Yoho's D.C. and Gainesville offices and a direct meeting with Joy Pitts, chapter head of Indivisible Gainesville, said Carrie Webb, public relations director for the group.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.