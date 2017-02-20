Scientists 'wake' microbes, trapped in crystals for thousands of years
A team of scientists recently extracted microbes that were trapped in the crystals of Mexico's Naica Mine for thousands of years. Scientists 'wake' microbes, trapped in crystals for thousands of years A team of scientists recently extracted microbes that were trapped in the crystals of Mexico's Naica Mine for thousands of years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Tue
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|help hillary beat trump
|Mon
|BSR
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Mon
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Mon
|BSR
|74
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Mon
|BSR
|28
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC