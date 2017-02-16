Scientists turn food poisoning microb...

Scientists turn food poisoning microbe into powerful cancer fighter

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: The Daily Star

Genetically modified Salmonella bacteria target tumors and make the immune system extra aggressive toward cancer cells. Photo courtesy: Younghee Lee/CUBE3D Graphic/ via Science Scientists have modified Salmonella bacteria to trigger a particularly powerful immune response against human cancer cells implanted in mice, shrinking the tumors and-for the first time-preventing them from metastasizing, according to a report published on the Science .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms Thu Say What 1
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Tue Pessimistic1 5
Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08) Feb 11 tater 31
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 10 Ruby 4
long lost friends in Archer Fl Feb 1 Kycat123 1
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,761 • Total comments across all topics: 278,939,021

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC