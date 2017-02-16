Scientists turn food poisoning microbe into powerful cancer fighter
Genetically modified Salmonella bacteria target tumors and make the immune system extra aggressive toward cancer cells. Photo courtesy: Younghee Lee/CUBE3D Graphic/ via Science Scientists have modified Salmonella bacteria to trigger a particularly powerful immune response against human cancer cells implanted in mice, shrinking the tumors and-for the first time-preventing them from metastasizing, according to a report published on the Science .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Thu
|Say What
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Tue
|Pessimistic1
|5
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|tater
|31
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 10
|Ruby
|4
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC