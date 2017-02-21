Santa Fe College announces four-year accounting program
Beginning Fall 2017, Santa Fe College , located in Gainesville, Fla., will launch a four-year, bachelor's in accounting program, the school recently announced. The hybrid digital/in-person course was approved by the Florida State Board of Education earlier this month - the 11th such four-year, college degree program to be approved by the Board in two years' time.
