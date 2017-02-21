Review: Christine Lennon's 'Drifter,' set in Gainesville, a compelling story of the impact of murder
Serial killers often leave an indelible dark smear on the public memory. But their impact on those who knew their victims, the friends and family who survive, can be far worse.
Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Petersburg Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Tue
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|help hillary beat trump
|Feb 20
|BSR
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|28
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC