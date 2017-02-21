Repellant Could Keep Dangerous Beetles Away From Avocado Trees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Using some pleasant-smelling chemicals, avocado growers may soon be able to repel beetles that inject a potentially deadly fungus into their trees, saving fruit and money, University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences researchers say.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|help hillary beat trump
|Feb 20
|BSR
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|28
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC