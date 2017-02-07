Q & A With Special Agent Jeff Vash, H...

Q & A With Special Agent Jeff Vash, Human Trafficking Investigator

Florida has the third highest number of human trafficking cases in the U.S. FDLE special agent Jeff Vash sheds light on how trafficking cases are investigated and informs on what you can do to help victims in your community. . Every year thousands of men, women and children are pushed into a life of involuntary servitude, funding a multibillion-dollar industry some refer to as as 'modern-day slavery.'

