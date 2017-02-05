Q&A: Travis Atria, Rising Author And Musician
Travis Atria is a University of Florida graduate who spent most of his spare time in college working on his music. As the lead singer of multiple bands, including The Shitty Beatles and Morningbell, Atria would play music at the local clubs in Gainesville, Florida, while working on his master's degree in journalism.
