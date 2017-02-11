Q&A: Billie DeNunzio, Director Of Eastside High School's Culinary Arts Academy
Billie DeNunzio is the director of the Culinary Arts Academy at Gainesville's Eastside High School. DeNunzio has led the program to rank best in the state for nine consecutive years, as well as recently being named the 12 best hospitality program in the nation by the National Center for Hospitality Studies.
