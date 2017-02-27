Proposed Bill Would Fund Conservation Of Newnans Lake
County officials and a local representative are asking the state for almost half a million dollars to save Newnans Lake. House Bill 3069, proposed by Rep. Clovis Watson Jr. , is the second bill in recent years to ask for money to stop an onslaught of algae that has grown in the lake.
