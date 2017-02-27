Proposed Bill Would Fund Conservation...

Proposed Bill Would Fund Conservation Of Newnans Lake

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

County officials and a local representative are asking the state for almost half a million dollars to save Newnans Lake. House Bill 3069, proposed by Rep. Clovis Watson Jr. , is the second bill in recent years to ask for money to stop an onslaught of algae that has grown in the lake.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb 25 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
help hillary beat trump Feb 20 BSR 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 20 BSR 5
Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06) Feb 20 BSR 74
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Feb 20 BSR 28
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,205,672

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC