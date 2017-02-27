Probiotics may offer relief for allergy sufferers: RCT data

A combination of three probiotic strains may improve quality of life for people suffering from seasonal allergies, says data from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial. Daily consumption of Lactobacillus gasseri KS-13, Bifidobacterium bifidum G9-1, and B. longum MM-2 for eight weeks was associated with significantly improved scores on the Mini Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire , compared to placebo.

