Probiotics may offer relief for allergy sufferers: RCT data
A combination of three probiotic strains may improve quality of life for people suffering from seasonal allergies, says data from a double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial. Daily consumption of Lactobacillus gasseri KS-13, Bifidobacterium bifidum G9-1, and B. longum MM-2 for eight weeks was associated with significantly improved scores on the Mini Rhinoconjunctivitis Quality of Life Questionnaire , compared to placebo.
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Feb 25
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|help hillary beat trump
|Feb 20
|BSR
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|28
