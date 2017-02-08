Police: Gainesville Man Knocked Unconscious After Pulling Knife
A Gainesville man was arrested this morning after police believe he pulled out a knife in a road-rage incident but was knocked unconscious by the driver he was threatening. Wesley Cooke, 33, is expected to face charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to a news release from Gainesville police.
