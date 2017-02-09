Police Arrest Suspect In Gainesville Chevron Robbery

Korey Gunn, 23, was arrested on a felony outstanding violation of probation warrant by Gainesville police Wednesday night when they pulled over a car he was in, said Ben Tobias, a spokesman for the Gainesville Police Department. "Investigators learned of his locations yesterday afternoon as part of our investigation and began conducting surveillance on his location and figured out that he was in a vehicle with another person," he said.

