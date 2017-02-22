Pianist Stephen Beus On Magnum Opus In The WUFT Classic Studio
WUFT Classic Magnum Opus host Richard Drake spoke with pianist Stephen Beus in the WUFT Classic studio on Thursday, February 16, 2017, prior to his SF Master Artist Series Concert at Santa Fe College Fine Arts Hall. From stephenbeus.com: Mr. Beus holds degrees from Whitman College, The Juilliard School, and Stony Brook University, and his teachers have included Leonard Richter, Robert McDonald, Gilbert Kalish, Christina Dahl, and Paulette Richards.
