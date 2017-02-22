Pianist Stephen Beus On Magnum Opus I...

Pianist Stephen Beus On Magnum Opus In The WUFT Classic Studio

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

WUFT Classic Magnum Opus host Richard Drake spoke with pianist Stephen Beus in the WUFT Classic studio on Thursday, February 16, 2017, prior to his SF Master Artist Series Concert at Santa Fe College Fine Arts Hall. From stephenbeus.com: Mr. Beus holds degrees from Whitman College, The Juilliard School, and Stony Brook University, and his teachers have included Leonard Richter, Robert McDonald, Gilbert Kalish, Christina Dahl, and Paulette Richards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Tue Veronica Stehouwer 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Mon Solarman 1
help hillary beat trump Feb 20 BSR 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 20 BSR 5
Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06) Feb 20 BSR 74
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Feb 20 BSR 28
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms Feb 16 Say What 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,210 • Total comments across all topics: 279,088,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC