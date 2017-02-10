Paint-On Aseptic Skin Prep Easy, Effe...

Paint-On Aseptic Skin Prep Easy, Effective, Cost-Efficient

Aseptic skin preparation - the act of cleaning an area of the horse's body to remove dirt and microorganisms - is extremely important for veterinary procedures ranging from simple catheter insertions to complex surgeries. The veterinarian or tech performs the skin prep prior to the procedure to help prevent infection.

