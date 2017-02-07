New Cleaning Services Surged In Gainesville In 2016

The city is seeing a rise in the number of businesses getting licenses per year, but the category, "Interior Janitorial and Cleaning Services," had a significantly greater increase than any other industry. Nearly one-third of all currently active cleaning services in Gainesville started last year, which is three times the average among other industries, according to the open data on the City of Gainesville website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.