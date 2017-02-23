Mosquito Researcher Barry Alto Turns ...

Mosquito Researcher Barry Alto Turns Focus To Zika Fight

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

A female yellow fever mosquito feeds on human skin. The species, along with the Asian tiger mosquito , spread Zika, a virus that University of Florida assistant professor of medical entomology Barry Alto is hoping to fight through better detection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Tue Veronica Stehouwer 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Mon Solarman 1
help hillary beat trump Feb 20 BSR 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 20 BSR 5
Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06) Feb 20 BSR 74
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Feb 20 BSR 28
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms Feb 16 Say What 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. NASA
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,446 • Total comments across all topics: 279,084,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC