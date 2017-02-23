Mosquito Researcher Barry Alto Turns Focus To Zika Fight
A female yellow fever mosquito feeds on human skin. The species, along with the Asian tiger mosquito , spread Zika, a virus that University of Florida assistant professor of medical entomology Barry Alto is hoping to fight through better detection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Tue
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Mon
|Solarman
|1
|help hillary beat trump
|Feb 20
|BSR
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|28
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Feb 16
|Say What
|1
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC