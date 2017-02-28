Meet Your District 3 Candidates

Meet Your District 3 Candidates

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Two candidates hope to be elected to Gainesville City Commission to represent District 3, which ranges from 34th Street to I-75. In his office in Gainesville City Hall, Craig Carter has pictures of planes hanging on the wall and a photo of himself with President Jimmy Carter on his desk.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Former Gov of Kentucky speach after pres. Trump... 11 hr Cecil W Lindsey 1
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) 13 hr Whayia 29
Looking a temp housing or apartment rental star... 14 hr bangkury 1
Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09) Feb 25 Sam 15
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
help hillary beat trump Feb 20 BSR 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,927 • Total comments across all topics: 279,249,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC