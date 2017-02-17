Meet New NPR Weekend Edition Sunday H...

Meet New NPR Weekend Edition Sunday Host, Lulu Garcia-Navarro

WRUF-AM Gainesville

FM Morning Edition host Glenn Richards' spoke with award winning journalist, Lulu Garcia-Navarro , the new host of NPR's Weekend Edition Sunday . Lulu became host of Weekend Edition Sunday last month after being NPR's international correspondent in South America, based in Rio de Janeiro.

