Man live-tweets murder investigation at home after roommate allegedly shoots boyfriend

Twitter user @chaserojo decided to go online after returning to his apartment in Gainesville, Florida, to find it cordoned off. He eventually found out his roommate Katherine Jean Tonner, 24, had been arrested after the fatal shooting her partner, Jose Ricardo Ortiz III.

