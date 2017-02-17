ICYMI: Secretary Detzner in Gainesville Sun: "Arts and Culture Stimulate State Economy"
Upcoming Convening Culture Conference in Gainesville will explore how arts and culture benefit entrepreneurship in the Sunshine State " Arts and Culture Stimulate State Economy " Gainesville Sun Guest Column: Ken Detzner is Florida's Secretary of State and Chief Cultural Officer February 17, 2017 "Arts and cultural organizations bring many benefits to the Sunshine State and enrich the lives of Floridians every day. In recent years, the arts and cultural industries in Florida have become increasingly dynamic and innovative, which translates to positive economic impact in Florida's communities.
