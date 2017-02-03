How can law schools encourage diversity and opportunity? Two Florida deans speak out
Law schools are adapting to changing times with courses and training that go beyond the goal of teaching students to practice law. They are also ensuring that students gain an understanding of diversity and inclusiveness as well as be able to demonstrate technological competence, according to two Florida law school deans who have been at the cutting edge of these developments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABA Journal.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 2
|Whip Tizzy
|3
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|3
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC