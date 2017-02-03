How can law schools encourage diversi...

How can law schools encourage diversity and opportunity? Two Florida deans speak out

Friday Feb 3 Read more: ABA Journal

Law schools are adapting to changing times with courses and training that go beyond the goal of teaching students to practice law. They are also ensuring that students gain an understanding of diversity and inclusiveness as well as be able to demonstrate technological competence, according to two Florida law school deans who have been at the cutting edge of these developments.

