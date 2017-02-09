How About Another Sweet, Juicy Strawberry, Courtesy of UF/IFAS?
GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- When you bite into a Florida strawberry for Valentine's Day or National Strawberry Day on Feb. 27, you savor sweetness and juice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|1 hr
|Ruby
|4
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 6
|Dog Slaves
|4
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan '17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC