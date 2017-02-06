Hoggetowne Medieval Faire Celebrates 31 Years
The Hoggetowne Medieval Faire celebrated its 31st anniversary this year with nine stages for entertainment, over 160 artisan and food booths and thousands of medieval enthusiasts in attendance. The faire took place at the Alachua County Fairgrounds over two consecutive weekends on Jan. 28 and 29 and Feb. 3, 4 and 5, and attracted the attention of people young and old, local and out-of-town, and modern and medieval.
