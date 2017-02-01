Harn Museum of Art displays European prints that are "Meant to Be Shared"
Francisco Goya, Modo de volar , also known as Donde hay ganas hay mana , from the series Los disparates , ca. 1816-19, published 1864 , Etching, aquatint, and drypoint, Yale University Art Gallery, The Arthur Ross Collection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Art Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|12 hr
|Kycat123
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|3
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan 7
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC