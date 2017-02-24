Gainesville's African-American Community Discusses The Future
After years of attending meetings about Gainesville's black community and not seeing actual community members present, Tyra Edwards decided to act. Edwards, commonly known as Ty Loudd, hosted The State of Our Black Community at the Civic Media Center Thursday night, with about 50 people in attendance.
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Sat
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|help hillary beat trump
|Feb 20
|BSR
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|28
