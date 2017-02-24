Gainesville Set To Host Second Kinetic Derby Saturday
Menagerie in Motion Kinetic Derby participant Mike Randall drills PVC pipes in preparation for creating what will be the tail of the dragon. The derby, which features sculptures built around human-powered vehicles, is set for Saturday in downtown Gainesville.
