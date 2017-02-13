Gainesville Police Investigating Shooting At The Ridge Apartments
On Monday at 12:30 p.m. Gainesville Police Department received a call from a woman who told police she had shot someone inside an apartment at The Ridge Apartments on SW 24th Avenue in Gainesville, according to a statement released by Gainesville Police Department. The woman further told police that she was at a location outside of GPD's city limits, so Alachua County Deputies responded and located the woman.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
