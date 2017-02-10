Gainesville Man Hopes To Raise Money For Float Center
Mat Chandler, the owner of Aurora Healing Arts center in Gainesville, meets with architect Stephen Bender at Maude's Classic Cafe to discuss plans for a new float center on February 7, 2017. Chandler hopes to raise $128,000 from a crowdfunding campaign and open the new float center in August.
