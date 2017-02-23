Gainesville Hosting Conference On Improving Florida Art, Culture
Gainesville is playing host this year to the Convening Culture conference in an effort to boost the role of arts in local communities. The two-day event, which is wrapping up today at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, is a way for artists and community leaders to come together to share ideas for increasing art and culture in communities across Florida.
