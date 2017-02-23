Gainesville Hosting Conference On Imp...

Gainesville Hosting Conference On Improving Florida Art, Culture

19 hrs ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

Gainesville is playing host this year to the Convening Culture conference in an effort to boost the role of arts in local communities. The two-day event, which is wrapping up today at the Curtis M. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, is a way for artists and community leaders to come together to share ideas for increasing art and culture in communities across Florida.

