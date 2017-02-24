Gainesville City Commission Approves ...

Gainesville City Commission Approves Potential Study To Improve Internet Connection

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WRUF-AM Gainesville

The City of Gainesville will take its first step toward more affordable and accessible internet coverage by outlining the framework for a study to explore potential solutions. However, the motion was only approved after critical scrutiny of the issue by multiple city commissioners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi... Feb 21 Veronica Stehouwer 1
News FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ... Feb 20 Solarman 1
help hillary beat trump Feb 20 BSR 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Feb 20 BSR 5
Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06) Feb 20 BSR 74
~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06) Feb 20 BSR 28
News Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms Feb 16 Say What 1
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,276

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC