Gainesville City Commission Approves Potential Study To Improve Internet Connection
The City of Gainesville will take its first step toward more affordable and accessible internet coverage by outlining the framework for a study to explore potential solutions. However, the motion was only approved after critical scrutiny of the issue by multiple city commissioners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
