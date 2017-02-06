Frederick Long
Frederick W. Long, 98, formerly of Albany, died Monday, February 6, 2017, at Bentley Assisted Living. Mr. Long was born in Gainesville, Fla., the son of the late, C.B. and Louise Smith Long.
