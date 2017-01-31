Four with UF/IFAS Ties to Be Inducted...

Four with UF/IFAS Ties to Be Inducted Into Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame

GAINESVILLE, Fla. --- Two UF/IFAS College of Agricultural and Life Sciences alumni, a producer who worked with UF/IFAS Extension and UF/IFAS Research and a contributor to the UF/IFAS School of Forest Resources and Conservation will be inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame in February.

