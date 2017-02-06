Former CIA Operations Officer Turned ...

Former CIA Operations Officer Turned Author, T.L. Williams

Yesterday

FM Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, speaks with novelist and former CIA Operations Officer T.L. Williams about his new spy thriller, ZERO DAY: China's Cyber Wars . The third in the "Logan Alexander" series was published February, 1st.

