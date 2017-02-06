Former CIA Operations Officer Turned Author, T.L. Williams
FM Morning Edition host, Glenn Richards, speaks with novelist and former CIA Operations Officer T.L. Williams about his new spy thriller, ZERO DAY: China's Cyber Wars . The third in the "Logan Alexander" series was published February, 1st.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|17 hr
|Dog Slaves
|4
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|3
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan '17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC