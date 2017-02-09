Fla. Medicaid Settlement Expected To ...

Fla. Medicaid Settlement Expected To Keep Disabled, Elderly At Home

More elderly and disabled patients in North Central Florida and across the state are expected to be able to stay in their homes following a recent lawsuit led by a Gainesville lawyer. filed in part by Medicaid and special-education attorney Nancy Wright in 2015 against the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration The U.S. District Court ruling says that Medicaid patients who might have been moved to an assisted-care facility will receive extra accommodations in their homes.

