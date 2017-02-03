February: Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Apart from Valentine's cards and chocolate roses, February is also a month known for bringing awareness to teen dating violence. Teen dating violence is on the rise due to cell phones and social media, said Jessica Williams, the director of child and youth programs at Peaceful Paths in Gainesville.
