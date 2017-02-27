Ex-Regulator Lisa Edgar Exits State Parks Job
Former utility regulator Lisa Edgar has left her position as director of the Florida Park Service two months after being appointed to the job. In an email sent Thursday night, Edgar advised Gary Clark, the Department of Environmental Protection's deputy secretary for land and recreation, she was resigning from the $115,000-a-year position as "an immediate family emergency requires my full attention."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Gainesville Job Corps Ctr (Feb '09)
|Feb 25
|Sam
|15
|Yard Sale to Benefit Historic Downtown Gainesvi...
|Feb 21
|Veronica Stehouwer
|1
|FPL doubling up on solar, plans to build eight ...
|Feb 20
|Solarman
|1
|help hillary beat trump
|Feb 20
|BSR
|2
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 20
|BSR
|5
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|74
|~ Paige Beck, the Hottie ~ (Sep '06)
|Feb 20
|BSR
|28
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC