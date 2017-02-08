Equities Research Analysts' Updated E...

Equities Research Analysts' Updated EPS Estimates for February, ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, "Atlantica Yield Plc owns, manages and acquires a diversified portfolio of contracted assets in the power and environment sectors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gainesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar... Feb 6 Dog Slaves 4
long lost friends in Archer Fl Feb 1 Kycat123 1
Skeeters Jan 30 JimBob Walton 2
NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b... Jan 26 JimBob Walton 3
~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14) Jan 26 JimBob Walton 15
Looking Jan 11 Rawhide 1
News VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16) Jan '17 yidfellas v USA 2
See all Gainesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gainesville Forum Now

Gainesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gainesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gainesville, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,333 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC