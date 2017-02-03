Commissioners Vote In Support Of UF And Gainesville Planning Agreement
City of Gainesville commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to support Mayor Lauren Poe in signing a memorandum of understanding between the city and the University of Florida to collaborate on development projects. The understanding will create a formal relationship between the university and the city with the goal of working towards mutual preeminence.
