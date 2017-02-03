Commissioners Vote In Support Of UF A...

Commissioners Vote In Support Of UF And Gainesville Planning Agreement

City of Gainesville commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to support Mayor Lauren Poe in signing a memorandum of understanding between the city and the University of Florida to collaborate on development projects. The understanding will create a formal relationship between the university and the city with the goal of working towards mutual preeminence.

