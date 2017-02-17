College Presidents Oppose State Senate Funding Proposal
Florida college presidents say they are opposed to a new performance-based funding measure that will be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee next week. James Henningsen, president of the College of Central Florida, told the State Board of Education on Thursday that the colleges want to stay with the performance standards that the board adopted in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gainesville is a racist, segregated apartheid p... (Jun '06)
|43 min
|Magnus 747
|72
|Organization Educates Women On How To Use Firearms
|Thu
|Say What
|1
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 14
|Pessimistic1
|5
|Gainsville Late 70`s (Aug '08)
|Feb 11
|tater
|31
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|Feb 10
|Ruby
|4
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC