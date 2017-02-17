College Presidents Oppose State Senat...

College Presidents Oppose State Senate Funding Proposal

Florida college presidents say they are opposed to a new performance-based funding measure that will be considered by the Senate Appropriations Committee next week. James Henningsen, president of the College of Central Florida, told the State Board of Education on Thursday that the colleges want to stay with the performance standards that the board adopted in 2015.

