Cohousing Community Brings Cooperative Living To Gainesville
Gainesville Cohousing is, according to its website, "a neighborhood concept being built in Gainesville, Florida, with the goal of creating a cooperative, sustainable and intergenerational community." Cohousing is a community of private homes connected to communal facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gainesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NoBamanites be damned! Moslems be damned! God b...
|18 hr
|Ruby
|4
|Dogs Rescued From South Korean Dog Meat Farm Ar...
|Feb 6
|Dog Slaves
|4
|long lost friends in Archer Fl
|Feb 1
|Kycat123
|1
|Skeeters
|Jan 30
|JimBob Walton
|2
|~ Lake City VA Hospital ~ (May '14)
|Jan 26
|JimBob Walton
|15
|Looking
|Jan 11
|Rawhide
|1
|VIDEO: Here Is How You REALLY Pronounce IKEA (May '16)
|Jan '17
|yidfellas v USA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gainesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC