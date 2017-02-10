City Of Gainesville Prepared To Work With Student Organization To Paint Crosswalks
The City of Gainesville is prepared to work with the Students for the New Urbanism at UF to paint crosswalk art that will enhance the beauty of the city while improving pedestrian safety. Ethan Hudgins, architecture senator at the University of Florida and sustainability and the built environment major, and Brett Oehrle, District B student senator and public relations major, are at the helm of the proposed project.
