City Of Gainesville And Alachua County Agree To Swap Land
A yearlong dispute ended Thursday morning between Alachua County leaders and the City of Gainesville over the property at the old Regional Transit System facility. Alachua County leaders and the City of Gainesville decided to swap properties of the old RTS facility, located at 100 SE 10th Ave. near Depot Park, with 200 acres of city-owned land, located at 10404 SW Williston Road.
Read more at WRUF-AM Gainesville.
